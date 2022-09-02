Lucy Li with a 64 sets early target in Ohio at Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — California teenager Lucy Li has the early 36-hole lead on the LPGA Tour. The 19-year-old Li had another bogey-free round in the Dana Open. She shot a 64 for a two-shot lead over 19-year-old Ruoning Yin of China among early starters. Li is playing with a lot more freedom than some of the players. She already has her LPGA card wrapped up for next year. That’s from winning twice on the Epson Tour to secure one of the 10 cards available on the developmental circuit. Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson are among those playing in the afternoon.

