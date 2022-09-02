McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels
By DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. In just fourth start this season, McCullers gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings with four walks and seven strikeouts. Jeremy Pena had an RBI double as the Astros won for the eighth time in their last 10 games. David Fletcher and Mike Trout each had two hits for the Angels, while MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4 with a walk .