Padres rout Dodgers 7-1, send LA on rare 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yu Darvish combined with two relievers on a four-hitter to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-1 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit two-run homers in the third inning for the Padres. Jurickson Profar added a three-run blast with two outs in the sixth off reliever Heath Hembree. Darvish struck out nine to go over 3,000 in his professional career that began in Japan. The Padres have won four in a row. The NL West-leading Dodgers dropped their third straight for the first time since mid-June.

