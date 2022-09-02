Raiders DE Crosby bracing for fatherhood ahead of season
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is about to become a father, and he is already looking forward to the arrival of his daughter with fiancée Rachel Washburn. Crosby is one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers, but Washburn says it’s “cutest thing ever watching him be so excited to be a father.” On and off the field, Crosby has transformed from a fourth-round hopeful into a key leader for Las Vegas.