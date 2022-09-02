South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home women’s basketball series with BYU over a recent racial incident involving Duke women’s volleyball. The national champion Gamecocks were scheduled to play its season opener against BYU on Nov. 7. The Gamecocks would go to the Utah campus next season. However, Staley said in a statement that racial slurs shouted a BYU fan at a volleyball match made her re-evaluate whether South Carolina should play the series. Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner said he supports Staley’s views and her doing what she feels is best for her players.

