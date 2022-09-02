Swim cap for Black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A cap designed for Black swimmers’ natural hair that was banned from the Tokyo Olympics has been approved for competitive races. Swimming governing body FINA says the Soul Cap was on its list of approved equipment. FINA executive director Brent Nowicki says it’s “very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear.” The London-based Soul Cap brand was designed larger to contain and protect dreadlocks, weaves, hair extensions, braids, and thick and curly hair. Last year, FINA refused British swimmer Alice Dearing permission to wear a Soul Cap in the Olympic marathon swim.

