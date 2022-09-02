Titans place Pro Bowler Harold Landry on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III on injured reserve. The Titans did not cite a reason for Landry going on IR. A person familiar with the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Landry tore an ACL in practice Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the nature of Landry’s injury. Landry was coming off the best year of his career with 12 sacks, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.