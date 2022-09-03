Allen, Torchio help No. 18 Badgers rip Illinois State 38-0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen had a 96-yard touchdown scamper for the longest run from scrimmage in Wisconsin history and John Torchio had the school’s longest interception return as the 18th-ranked Badgers opened their season with a 38-0 rout of Illinois State. Torchio opened the scoring with a 100-yard interception return late in the first quarter. Wisconsin’s longest run from scrimmage before Allen’s was James White’s 93-yard burst in a 51-3 triumph over Indiana in 2013. Torchio broke the record previously held by Joe Ferguson, who scored on a 99-yard interception return in a 59-10 victory over Utah State in 2017. Allen ended up with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

