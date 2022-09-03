Bichette’s bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-game series Sunday. Oneil Cruz had two hits for Pittsburgh, which lost for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

