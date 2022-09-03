Bigsby leads Auburn ground attack in 42-16 win over Mercer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tank Bigsby ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Auburn opened its season with a 42-16 home win over FCS opponent Mercer. Bigsby was one of nine players who recorded a carry for the Tigers, who generated 285 of their 497 total yards on the ground. Jarquez Hunter scored three rushing touchdowns, while backup quarterback Robby Ashford generated 168 total yards as he split time with starter T.J. Finley. Fred Payton finished 21 for 36 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns for Mercer. Fred Payton finished 21 for 36 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns,

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.