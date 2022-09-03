Bigsby leads Auburn ground attack in 42-16 win over Mercer
By Justin Ferguson
Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tank Bigsby ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Auburn opened its season with a 42-16 home win over FCS opponent Mercer. Bigsby was one of nine players who recorded a carry for the Tigers, who generated 285 of their 497 total yards on the ground. Jarquez Hunter scored three rushing touchdowns, while backup quarterback Robby Ashford generated 168 total yards as he split time with starter T.J. Finley. Fred Payton finished 21 for 36 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns for Mercer.