California beats UC Davis 34-13 in season opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in his debut for California and Craig Woodson returned an interception for a score to lead California to a 34-13 victory over UC Davis. The Golden Bears shook off a rough start on offense with minus-1 yard in the first quarter to improve to 11-0 all-time against the Aggies. Miles Hastings threw a TD pass and Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. scored on a 60-yard run for UC Davis.

