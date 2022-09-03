Chelsea rallies for 2-1 win over West Ham with help from VAR

LONDON (AP) — Substitute Ben Chilwell scored one goal and set up the winner for Kai Havertz as Chelsea rallied for a 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League. The Blues had a disputed VAR decision to thank for the victory. Maxwel Cornet thought he scored an injury-time equalizer for West Ham at Stamford Bridge but referee Andy Madley ruled it out after a video replay and judged Jarrod Bowen fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. West Ham manager David Moyes was furious with the decision which gave Chelsea a much-needed victory after losing two of its previous three games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.