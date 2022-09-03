De Laura throws 4 TD passes as Arizona torches SDSU 38-20

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes, three to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing, and Arizona beat San Diego State 38-20 on a sizzling afternoon to spoil the debut of Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs waited two years for their new stadium to be built next to where 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium once stood, and then were embarrassed by the Wildcats on a 100-degree day. SDSU announced a sellout of 34,046 but many seats were empty at kickoff and the east stands, totally exposed to the sun, were mostly empty by the fourth quarter.

