Ewers with 2 TD passes in Texas debut, a 52-10 win over ULM
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at quarterback for Texas and the Longhorns rolled over Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 in the season-opener for both programs. The win against an overmatched opponent was still a much-needed one for second-year coach Steve Sarkisian after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Texas hosts No. 1 Alabama next week. Ewers transferred from Ohio State and had a solid first game after throwing any early interception. Bijan Robinson scored two touchdowns for the Longhorns.