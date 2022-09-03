F1 heads debate Super License system and exemption for Herta

Some of Formula One’s top bosses are in disagreement over the system used to license drivers. The debate comes as F1’s governing body reportedly is looking into a granting an exemption to IndyCar driver Colton Herta. The American has been mentioned as a possible driver for AlphaTauri next season but does not have the Super License required to compete in F1. Some teams don’t believe the International Automobile Federation should allow Herta, given the current rules. However, some team bosses are open to changing the system and giving IndyCar drivers more value. Three former F1 drivers are on the current IndyCar grid.

