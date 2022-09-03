Flightline romps to 19 1/4-length win in $1M Pacific Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Flightline romped to a record 19 1/4-length victory in the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar. The 4-year-old colt left his five rivals in the dust after taking the lead on the backstretch under Flavien Prat. Flightline covered 1 1/4 miles in 1:59.28. That was just 0.17 seconds off the track record set by Candy Ride in 2003. The colt trained by John Sadler smashed the old mark for winning margin of 12 1/2 lengths set by Accelerate in 2018. Country Grammer, trained by Bob Baffert, finished second in the West Coast’s biggest race of the summer.

