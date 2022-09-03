Ford rushes for 156 yards, Chattanooga blanks Wofford 31-0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Preston Hutchinson passed for 171 yards and a score, and Chattanooga rolled past Wofford 31-0 in a season opener for both teams. Chattanooga took control in the first half with a rushing touchdown, passing score, pick-6 and a field goal. Ford gave Chattanooga a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter when he broke a tackle up the middle, cut to the right and outraced a defender for an 86-yard score. Ford also opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-yard run. Rueben Lowery III had the pick-6 in his first game as a starter for Chattanooga.

