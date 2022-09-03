Harry Kane scores as Tottenham beats Fulham 2-1 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Another milestone goal from Harry Kane has helped Tottenham earn a 2-1 win over Fulham to extend its unbeaten start to the English Premier League. Kane struck in the 75th minute from close range to move beyond Andy Cole into third in the list of all-time top scorers in the competition’s history with 188. It was also his 43rd effort in a Premier League London derby, which put him level with previous outright record-holder Thierry Henry. His goal added to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener for Antonio Conte’s team. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored late on for Fulham to set up a nervy finale. Spurs held on to make it four wins and two draws from their opening six matches.

