Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and a score to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. Rocket Sanders added 117 yards rushing for the Razorbacks, who played in their first game between Top 25 teams in Fayetteville since 2016. Cincinnati committed 10 penalties, including five on the offense in the red zone, countering its 436 yards of total offense. Cincinnati was held scoreless in the first half despite four of its seven drives reaching Arkansas territory. Bearcats kicker Ryan Coe missed two field goals.

