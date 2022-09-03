Leão helps Milan beat Inter 3-2 in front of new owners
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — Rafael Leão has inspired AC Milan to a 3-2 victory over fierce rival Inter Milan in a fiery Serie A derby played in front of the club’s new owners. Leão had a hand in all three Milan goals at San Siro. He scored two and set up the other for Olivier Giroud. Marcelo Brozović gave Inter the lead in the 21st minute and Edin Džeko pulled one back for the Nerazzurri in the 67th. Juventus struggled and had to save a penalty in a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina. Lazio and Napoli are both unbeaten and play each other in Rome later.