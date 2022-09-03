Mountcastle hits two of Orioles’ 5 HRs in 8-1 win over A’s

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit two of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-1. Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won four straight and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot. Baltimore improved to 71-61 and is 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 12, 2017. The Athletics jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by catcher Sean Murphy. Keegan Akin (3-1) picked up the win. Adam Oller (2-7) took the loss.

