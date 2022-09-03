Nevada has four takeaways in 38-14 win over Texas State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bentlee Sanders made two interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-six, and forced a fumble as Nevada came up with four takeaways in a 38-14 victory over Nevada. Sanders’ touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 38-7 lead and Nevada cruised to another win after having five takeaways, including a Sanders’ pick, in a 23-12 victory over New Mexico State last week. Toa Taua rushed for pair of short touchdowns — one coming after Sanders’ forced fumble — and Devonte Lee and Nate Cox added scoring runs. Brandon Talton kicked a 50-yard field goal in the rout of the Bobcats, who were playing their season opener.

