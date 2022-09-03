Newcastle can’t put away Palace in 0-0 draw in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle’s record-signing Alexander Isak missed an early chance to score on his home debut in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. Isak was signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee reported to be 70 million euros last week. He tried to chip Vicente Guaita one-on-one but the Palace goalkeeper saved it 16 minutes into the match at St James’ Park. The Sweden forward scored in his first appearance for Newcastle midweek at Liverpool.

