No. 14 USC routs Rice 66-14 in big debuts by Williams, Riley

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure at No. 14 Southern California got off to a roaring start with a 66-14 victory over Rice. Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns in the stars’ debut with the Trojans. Calen Bullock, Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth all returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Trojans scored more points in their new head coach’s debut than they did in any game under Clay Helton. Wiley Green passed for 69 yards for Rice before leaving with an apparent right arm injury after throwing the pick-6 to Bullock.

