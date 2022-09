MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal was a winner in his Miami opener. Henry Parrish rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns and No. 16 Miami downed Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in Cristobal’s debut as coach of the Hurricanes on Saturday. Tyler Van Dyke threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes. Miami ran for seven touchdowns in the game.

