No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run as the 24th-ranked Cougars escaped with 37-35 victory over UTSA in three overtimes at the Alamodome. Per NCAA rules for a third overtime, Tune’s winning run was a 2-point conversion. The Roadrunners were unable to match the score as their final pass floated out of bounds. Houston rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to snap UTSA’s 10-game home winning streak. Each team kicked a field goal in the final 26 seconds of regulation to force overtime.

