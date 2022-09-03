Prairie View A&M churns out 40-23 win over Texas Southern

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jaden Stewart, Ahmad Antoine and Trazon Connley all rushed for more than 100 yards and Prairie View A&M defeated Texas Southern 40-23 in the 37th Labor Day Classic. The win came in the first game for Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell, a former Texas Southern assistant. His Panthers did not complete a pass but churned out 388 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Panthers QBs were 0-for-6 passing with two interceptions. Stewart had 119 yards with two touchdowns, Antoine 115 yards with one touchdown and Connley 109 yards with two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score. Texas Southern managed just 166 yards of offense.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.