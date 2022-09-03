Richardson, Burney help Florida upset No. 7 Utah in Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson ran for three scores in his second career start, including a 2-yard scamper with 1:25 remaining, and Florida upset seventh-ranked Utah 29-26 to get the Billy Napier era off to a rousing start. Richardson was the best player on the field most of the night. He really showed up down the stretch, although linebacker Amari Burney sealed the victory for the Gators. Burney intercepted Cam Rising’s second-down pass into the end zone with 17 seconds remaining. Richardson took a knee from there, and the Gators stormed the field to revel in their 33rd consecutive victory in home season openers. That’s the longest current streak in the nation.

