PARIS (AP) — Gerson and Alexis Sanchez have scored for Marseille to beat Auxerre 2-0 and stay unbeaten in the French league. After missing a penalty midweek, Sanchez made amends to cap Marseille’s win with his third goal in five French league matches. Undefeated, Marseille has 16 of a possible 18 points and will travel to Tottenham next week for the start of its Champions League campaign brimming with confidence.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.