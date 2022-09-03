Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense came up with two second-half safeties, and the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 7-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday. Jack Campbell’s tackle of Isaiah Davis in the end zone in the third quarter was the first safety, then Joe Evans sacked quarterback Mark Gronowski in the fourth quarter for the second. Iowa finished with 166 yards of offense, while South Dakota State had 120. The two teams combined for more punts (21) than first downs (16). Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 11 of 25 passes for 109 yards. Gronowski was 10 of 26 passing for 87 yards.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.