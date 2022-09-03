Serena’s gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion from the Czech Republic, credited Williams’ last stand with offering inspiration for her third-set tiebreaker victory over Garbiñe Muguruza. Pegula eliminated qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0. Men advancing included No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 9 Andrey Rublev.

