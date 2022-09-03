Sumner, Mellott help Montana State roll past McNeese 40-17

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Lane Sumner ran for 168 yards, Tommy Mellott threw a pair of touchdown passes and Montana State rolled past McNeese 40-17 in a season opener. Montana State, ranked fourth in both FCS polls, racked up 438 yards of offense despite committing two turnovers. Mellott was 8-of-16 passing for 152 yards. His 17-yard touchdown pass to Willie Patterson gave the Bobcats the lead for good, 16-10 midway through the second quarter. Mellott’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Ravi Alston stretched the lead to 33-10 in the third. Josh Matthews caught a touchdown pass for McNeese.

