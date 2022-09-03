Texas Tech routs Murray State 63-10 in McGuire’s debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has cruised to a 63-10 blowout victory over lower-division Murray State in coach Joey McGuire’s debut. Donovan Smith came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes while Tahj Brooks ran for three scores. Smith had scoring tosses on his first two passes after replacing an injured Tyler Shough in the first half. It was Texas Tech’s 23rd consecutive victory in a home opener. Murray State quarterback DJ Williams sustained an apparent right leg injury on the final play of the first half. McGuire is a lifelong Texan who was a Baylor assistant the past five years.

