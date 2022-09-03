UNC receiver Downs out vs. App State with lower body injury

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will be without top wide receiver Josh Downs for its game at Appalachian State. The Tar Heels announced just before kickoff that Downs would not play due to a lower body injury. Downs had nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in UNC’s win over Florida A&M and led the ACC with 101 catches last season for 1,335 yards and eight TDs. He ranked in the top 11 in the country in FBS n yards receiving per game. Downs emerged from the locker room during pregame warmups in street clothes and did not warm up.

