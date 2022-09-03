Urias sharp, Dodgers unload in rout of Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urias continued to solidify his spot atop the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation while Mookie Betts hit one of the team’s four home runs in a 12-1 victory over the San Diego Padres that ended the club’s three-game losing streak. Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Will Smith also hit a home runs as the Dodgers ended their first skid of three games since they were swept by the San Francisco Giants in June. Betts’ home run was his career-best 33rd. Manny Machado hit a home run for the Padres, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. San Diego also entered with six victories in seven games.

