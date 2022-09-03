Verstappen takes pole at Dutch GP, fan ejected for flare use

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen produced a brilliant final lap to take the pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix just ahead of Charles Leclerc. The Red Bull driver edged Leclerc’s Ferrari by just .021 seconds to huge roars from Verstappen’s Orange Army of fans. But the session was interrupted earlier when a flare was thrown onto the track. Governing body FIA says the person throwing it was removed from the stands by security. The widespread use of flares from Verstappen’s fans has been a concern at some races, particularly at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in July and at last weekend’s Belgian GP — both packed with Verstappen supporters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.