White Sox ace Cease with no-hitter through 8 against Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Minnesota Twins. Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez. The White Sox were leading 7-0. The most recent no-hitter for Chicago was Carlos Rodón’s gem against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

