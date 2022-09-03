Wolves notch first EPL win at Southampton’s expense

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Daniel Podence has notched the only goal as Wolves beat Southampton at Molineux for their first English Premier League victory. The little Portugal winger scuffed his finish in first-half stoppage time but it was enough to lift Bruno Lage’s side out of the bottom three in the standings. Southampton had a second-half effort by Che Adams ruled out for handball and the striker hit the crossbar with another header. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side was unable to follow up their midweek home win against Chelsea and slipped to a third league defeat.

