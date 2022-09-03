World Cup beer policy finally agreed by Qatari organizers

GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar have finalized a policy to serve beer with alcohol to soccer fans in the Muslim-majority country. FIFA says fans can buy Budweiser beer with alcohol within the eight stadium compounds before and after games. Beer with alcohol won’t be sold at concourse concession stands though Budweiser Zero will be. FIFA says Budweiser with alcohol will be sold only after 6:30 p.m. at the official “Fan Festival.” That’s being held in a downtown Doha park. Hospitality tickets with access to wine, liquor and beer at stadiums have been sold since February 2021.

