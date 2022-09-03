Yankees OF Benintendi goes on IL with right wrist injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. The team plans additional tests to determine the severity of the problem. Benintendi left in the third inning of Friday night’s 9-0 loss to Tampa Bay after injuring the wrist on a swing. He shook his hand and immediately walked to the Yankees dugout. New York manager Aaron Boone says Benintendi thought something popped on the wrist and that he had some finger numbness afterward. Benintendi had X-rays Friday night, and was scheduled for an MRI exam Saturday. CT scans are also planned.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.