Stephen F. Austin scores late to beat Alcorn State 31-27

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Moe Wedman with 2:22 remaining, to push Stephen F. Austin past Alcorn State 31-27 in a season opener. Self was 18-of-30 passing for 226 yards. Jerrell Wimbley added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Lumberjacks. Jarveon Howard had 195 yards rushing on 21 carries for Alcorn State in its season opener. His 73-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter stretched the Braves’ lead to 24-10 at halftime. Jerrell Wimbley’s 20-yard touchdown run for the Lumberjacks tied the game 24-24 with 3:48 left in the third.

