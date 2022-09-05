French sports minister not amused by PSG coach’s ironic quip

PARIS (AP) — PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s ironic comments about the club’s use of planes instead of trains have drawn sharp criticism from France’s sports minister. The French league champions have defended their use of charter flights rather than more ecological trains after an executive for France’s high-speed rail network called out the club for flying its players on a short-haul to Nantes last weekend. Newly-appointed coach Galtier responded to questions about the flights by saying: “We’re trying to see if we can travel by sand yacht.” Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra fired back in a tweet: “Mr. Galtier, we’re used to more relevant and responsible answers from you – shall we talk about this?”

