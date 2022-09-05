Guardians top Royals in 10 to snap skid, regain Central lead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead. Cleveland moved a game ahead of Minnesota, which lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees. The third-place Chicago White Sox are one game behind the Twins. Josh Naylor homered for the Guardians, and Andrés Giménez scored twice. Emmanuel Clase earned his 31st save in 33 opportunities. Drew Waters hit his first major league home run for Kansas City, and Salvador Perez’s one-out RBI double in the eighth tied it at 4.

