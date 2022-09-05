Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season, Mike Trout also went deep and José Suarez threw three-hit ball over seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0. Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who had their second-biggest offensive performance of the season with 16 hits. It is the seventh time this season Ohtani and Trout have homered in the same game. Trout’s solo shot to left field in the fifth off Tyler Alexander was his 30th homer of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he has reached that plateau.

