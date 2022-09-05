Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open exit

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is getting some well-earned rest after she lost at the U.S. Open. Williams posted a photo on Instagram of herself under a “Moana” blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine.” Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final U.S. Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows. The tributes continued on Monday.

