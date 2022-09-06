Alfaro’s 2-run single in 9th rallies Padres past Dbacks, 6-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the San Diego Padres to a wild 6-5 comeback victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres, who fell behind 5-0 after five innings, pulled back into the game on three home runs against Merrill Kelly and then won it against Ian Kennedy in the ninth. Kennedy loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice, single and walk before Alfaro singled to center field to win it. The catcher, who came off the injured list on Monday, was mobbed by his teammates in shallow right field.

