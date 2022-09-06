Benzema injured in Real Madrid’s game against Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — France striker Karim Benzema has been substituted with an apparent knee injury in Real Madrid’s match against Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League. Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the 30th minute. He put his hand on his face as he slowly walked off the field. Benzema is coming off his best season ever, when he was the leading scorer both in the Champions League and the Spanish league. He scored 15 goals in the Champions League alone.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.