Dodgers outslug Giants 6-3, Muncy homers twice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning and Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. The NL West leaders reduced their magic number to six while improving to 11-4 against the Giants this season. Tyler Anderson won his 14th game for Los Angeles. The Giants’ four-game winning streak ended. San Francisco got homers from Lewis Brinson and Brandon Crawford. All of the game’s runs came on homers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.