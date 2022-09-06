Skip to Content
Dodgers outslug Giants 6-3, Muncy homers twice

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning and Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. The NL West leaders reduced their magic number to six while improving to 11-4 against the Giants this season. Tyler Anderson won his 14th game for Los Angeles. The Giants’ four-game winning streak ended. San Francisco got homers from Lewis Brinson and Brandon Crawford. All of the game’s runs came on homers.

Associated Press

