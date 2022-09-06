Harper, Phils get gift in 9th, send Miami to 8th loss in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home on Jean Segura’s single to send the Philadelphia Phillies over the Marlins 3-2. dmundo Sosa homered and doubled and Aaron Nola struck out 10 for the playoff-contending Phillies, who rebounded from a poor road trip in which they lost five of six to the sub-.500 Diamondbacks and Giants. Anderson drove in both runs for the Marlins. Miami lost its eighth in a row and has scored no more than two runs in nine straight games. Harper hit a high fly down the line in medium left with one out in the ninth. Anderson stumbled and Harper wound up on second. After an intentional walk, Segura singled.

