Horschel, Rahm unhappy at LIV golfers playing at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series have faced strong criticism for choosing to play the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour this week. The main targets of the criticism were those LIV Golf players who are in the field at Wentworth because of their ranking in the top 60 and are seemingly chasing ranking points not currently available on the breakaway tour. Billy Horschel is the defending champion from the United States and called the players in question “hypocrites.” Jon Rahm accused them of displaying double standards.

